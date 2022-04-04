BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota denies plans to withdraw from UK car production
UP NEXT
New 2022 Kia Niro swaps platform for performance boosts

Toyota denies plans to withdraw from UK car production

Japanese car maker has stated it has a “clear roadmap” for achieving zero-emissions vehicles
News
2 mins read
4 April 2022

Toyota has reasserted its commitment to car production in the UK after reports suggested it had threatened to withdraw due to the government’s plans to speed up the transition to EVs. 

The Japanese car maker has reaffirmed that it has a “clear roadmap” for achieving zero-emissions vehicles as the Department for Transport (DtF) prepares to introduce targets that require a higher percentage of new-car sales to be zero-emissions each year from 2024.

Toyota said it's on course for 100% of its models sold to be zero-emissions by 2035. 

Related articles

“We're focused on achieving a long-term and sustainable future, including for our UK plants, as we move towards our ultimate goal of securing carbon-neutral operations,” Toyota said in a statement sent to Autocar.

“Having invested £240 million in our UK operations to produce the current Corolla models, we aren't due to make imminent investment decisions regarding local manufacturing.” 

The Toyota Corolla is currently produced at the firm’s Burnaston factory in Derbyshire, which employs around 3000 people. It also produces engines at Deeside in north Wales. 

Toyota said it hadn't seen the government’s plans for a new zero emissions mandate. 

“We can't comment on the government’s consultation relating to the technical details for a new zero-emissions mandate and CO2 regulatory regime, because we haven't seen it,” the firm said.

“We will continue to approach any discussion with the UK government based on constructive and respectful dialogue.

“Wherever we operate, our philosophy is to always abide by the emission regulatory standards set by governments. We've never missed a European CO2 target, making Toyota a leader among major automotive companies.” 

Toyota is currently targeting a zero-emissions sales mix of at least 50% by 2030 in western Europe, with further increases planned “based on customer demand”.

Its premium brand, Lexus, will also transition to EV-only from 2030. Both brands are aiming to offer a total of 15 EVs after 2030, including saloons, SUVs and sports cars. 

Car Review
Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“We continue to see a role for many different technologies in the transition to zero-emissions based on the principle of mobility for all – including the current hybrid vehicles built in the UK, of which the vast majority are exported to Europe,” Toyota said. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front

Toyota Corolla

Toyota's new British built hatchback sees the world’s best-selling nameplate return as a rebranded hybrid hatchback

Read our review
Back to top

“Wider zero-emissions vehicle adoption will also be reliant on the pace of development for the key enabling conditions - such as availability of clean energy and complimentary charging infrastructure. So we welcomed the government’s electric vehicle charging strategy just announced."

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£14,395
27,677miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£14,888
25,060miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£15,495
13,714miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£15,990
10,361miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,995
6,231miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£17,000
12,104miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£17,000
7,492miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£17,495
15,930miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£17,500
3,362miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives