Indian firm Ola Electric to open engineering and design centre in UK

Indian EV maker Ola Electric will invest £100 million in an engineering and vehicle-design centre in the UK.

The fledgling firm described the Ola Futurefoundry site in Coventry as “a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world”.

Employees at the site will work with the design and engineering teams at Ola headquarters in Bangalore, India.

It will work on two-wheel and four-wheel vehicle design; advanced high-performance automotive engineering; digital and physical modelling; and research and development of new vehicle energy systems, including cell technologies.

Ola said it will invest £100m over the next five years into the Warwickshire site and employ more than 200 designers and automotive engineers.

It also plans to partner with “world-class education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development”.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said: “Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles.

"Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India, to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”

Ola vice-president of design Wayne Burgess, previously of Aston Martin and Jaguar, added: “We want to create a world-class design and R&D team with global sensibilities.

"Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that's agile, flexible and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world.”