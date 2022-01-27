BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Indian firm Ola Electric to open engineering and design centre in UK
UP NEXT
Gordon Murray to reveal T33 V12 supercar today

Indian firm Ola Electric to open engineering and design centre in UK

Fledgling mobility firm will develop both two and four-wheeled vehicles at the Coventry site
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
27 January 2022

Indian EV maker Ola Electric will invest £100 million in an engineering and vehicle-design centre in the UK.

The fledgling firm described the Ola Futurefoundry site in Coventry as “a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world”.

Employees at the site will work with the design and engineering teams at Ola headquarters in Bangalore, India.

Related articles

It will work on two-wheel and four-wheel vehicle design; advanced high-performance automotive engineering; digital and physical modelling; and research and development of new vehicle energy systems, including cell technologies. 

Ola said it will invest £100m over the next five years into the Warwickshire site and employ more than 200 designers and automotive engineers.

It also plans to partner with “world-class education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development”.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said: “Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles.

"Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India, to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”

Ola vice-president of design Wayne Burgess, previously of Aston Martin and Jaguar, added: “We want to create a world-class design and R&D team with global sensibilities.

"Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that's agile, flexible and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world.”

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz Glc Glc 220d 4matic Amg Line Premium 5dr 9g-tronic
2018
£102
29,333miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,580
60,873miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2016
£4,790
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2015
£4,851
36,923miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,990
69,547miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
69,146miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
avantus 27 January 2022

Yet another impending failure in the making. 

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives