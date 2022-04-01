How Mission Automotive is filling the car industry's recruitment gap

Imagine a cluster of disciplined and skilled people with expertise in high-tech vehicles, aerospace systems, high-voltage electrics, logistics and management. Now understand that 14,500 highly trained experts like that are available to the UK workforce every year, having left the armed forces. That’s why the car industry gathered at Silverstone last week for the Mission Motorsport National Transition Day.

Regular Autocar readers will probably know Mission Motorsport, founded 10 years ago by former Royal Tank Regiment major James Cameron, as the Forces charity behind the brilliant Race of Remembrance (RoR).

In 2019, it branched out with Mission Automotive, in conjunction with the SMMT, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defence, to open up career paths in the car industry for veterans.

“There's such an obvious crossover between car makers and SMMT members and the skills of ex-forces personnel,” said Cameron, “and the [annual] Transition Day is a key part of that, not just about recruitment but also networking and seeing what the private sector in automotive can offer.”

Moving on post-pandemic, the Transition Day 2022 was an important opportunity to add new impetus, especially for Caterham, Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, Morgan and Stellantis, plus many smaller players, totalling more than 30 automotive businesses, who see ex-forces personnel as a fine fit for careers in many automotive disciplines, including engineering, retail, management and logistics.

In a normal year, the UK car industry, which in its broadest definition employs 680,000 people, 180,000 of them in manufacturing alone, has a hungry appetite for new workers. The two biggest sectors are maintenance and repair, which accounts for 29% of the total, and retailing at 27%.