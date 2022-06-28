BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business podcast: The future of manufacturing

Senior figures from the industry discuss how and why car factories could change
28 June 2022

Tune into our latest Autocar Business podcast as we take a detailed look at whether the traditional factory business model needs to change in the transition to electrification.

The podcast is available on iTunes or Spotify.

We’re joined by Peter Wells, pro-dean of public value at Cardiff Business School, and Erik Torseke, director of operations and supply chain for Ineos Automotive, as the podcast delves into how microfactories are offering disruptive glimpses into a different model of future manufacturing.

As the traditional legacy manufacturers commit huge sums to transform their ICE plants into centres for building electric cars, disruptors offer a vision of a different method by using microfactories to bring more localised production ways.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Live

Ineos, with its purchase of the Smart Hambach factory, offers a potential third way by utilising existing sites but updating them to build completely different vehicles, in this case the Grenadier off-roader.

Both our guests have huge experience in this field and offer fascinating insights into what the future may hold. Tune in to find out more.

About the podcast

Welcome to Autocar’s podcast series, where the industry's top players discuss their latest products, give key insights into the newest innovations and trends, and share their insider knowledge on where the automotive industry is heading.

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and how their experiences have shaped our industry today.

We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader or a 30-year industry veteran.

How to listen

It's simple: you can tune in right here using the web player below, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose. It’s available on Spotify and iTunes.

