Autocar Business podcast: The future of manufacturing

Tune into our latest Autocar Business podcast as we take a detailed look at whether the traditional factory business model needs to change in the transition to electrification.

We’re joined by Peter Wells, pro-dean of public value at Cardiff Business School, and Erik Torseke, director of operations and supply chain for Ineos Automotive, as the podcast delves into how microfactories are offering disruptive glimpses into a different model of future manufacturing.

As the traditional legacy manufacturers commit huge sums to transform their ICE plants into centres for building electric cars, disruptors offer a vision of a different method by using microfactories to bring more localised production ways.

Ineos, with its purchase of the Smart Hambach factory, offers a potential third way by utilising existing sites but updating them to build completely different vehicles, in this case the Grenadier off-roader.

Both our guests have huge experience in this field and offer fascinating insights into what the future may hold. Tune in to find out more.

