Vehicle production in the UK fell to its lowest level in 74 years in 2025, a turbulent 12 months that included a tariff battle and the biggest cyber attack the industry has ever experienced.

Last year, 764,715 vehicles rolled off production lines in the UK, which was 150,000 fewer than in 2024 and even below the number of cars made during the Covid pandemic years of 2020 (920,000) and 2021 (859,000). Of that total, 717,371 were cars, down 60,000 year on year.