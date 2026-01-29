BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK production hits 73-year low after tariff battle and cyber attack

Last year was the worst for vehicle production since 1952 and the worst for car production since 1956

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
29 January 2026

Vehicle production in the UK fell to its lowest level in 73 years in 2025, a turbulent 12 months that included a tariff battle and the biggest cyber attack the industry has ever experienced.

Last year, 764,715 vehicles rolled off production lines in the UK, which was 150,000 fewer than in 2024 and even below the number of cars made during the Covid pandemic years of 2020 (920,000) and 2021 (859,000). Of that total, 717,371 were cars, down 60,000 year on year.

