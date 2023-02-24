UK car production stabilises amid spike for electrified vehicles

The UK's output of new cars and light vans stabilised in January 2023 as production of electrified models surged.

Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models accounted for 41.3% of cars and light vans built in the UK in January, according to new figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Overall, 68,575 vehicles rolled off UK production lines last month, a 0.3% decline compared with January 2022.

The 215-unit shortfall was primarily down to structural changes, said the SMMT, with “one major plant” – understood to be Stellantis’s Ellesmere Port facility – switching from car to van production.

This may also explain why electrified vehicle production spiked: Ellesmere Port now only produces electric vans: the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Opel/Vauxhall Combo Electric and Peugeot e-Partner.

Prior to April 2022, the plant was home to the internal-combustion-only previous-generation Vauxhall Astra. Production of the new Astra takes place at Stellantis's factory in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

The SMMT also attributed the stagnation to ongoing supply chain shortages.

UK production for the domestic market grew by 5.6% year on year to 12,196 vehicles.

Meanwhile, exports fell from 57,246 in January 2022 to 56,379 last month, with the decline largely a result of the suspension of vehicle shipments to Russia. The top overseas markets were the EU, comprising 56.6% of exports; the US, with 9.3%; China (8.8%); Japan (4.4%); and Australia (3.3%).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Automotive manufacturing can drive long-term growth for the low-carbon economy but the sector needs competitive conditions to attract investment.

“Recent global developments, however, suggest increasing protectionism which, if not challenged or mitigated, could put the UK at a disadvantage.