Tesla forced to stop 'batch' deliveries due to transport issues

Tesla has been forced to abandon its practise of batch-delivering cars, which could put it on top of the sales charts one month, then barely registering cars the next.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on the recent earnings call that the reason was because it couldn’t find enough transport between China, where the bulk of European-market Teslas are made, and Europe.

“There weren’t enough boats, there weren’t enough trains, there weren’t enough car-carriers to actually support the wave, because it got too big,” he explained.

Tesla preferred to “batch-build” cars for specific regions at its plants and ship them all in one go, usually in the final month of the quarter. The American brand has never given a satisfactory reason for this, although it might help with factory tooling to produce regional variants in one go. It also gave the brand favourable headlines when the cars topped monthly charts, giving an unbalanced view of the overall demand.

The result can been seen in Tesla’s UK registrations. For example, the Tesla Model Y SUV was Britain’s best-selling car this March, with 12,921 registrations, according to the SMMT, but the following month registered just 112. July was even worse, with just three registered.

Now Tesla is “smoothing” production through each quarter to reduce the pressure on shipping.

“We expect this to simplify our operations, reduce costs and improve the experience of our customers,” said chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn.

One reason for the loss of transport capacity might be the increased volume of imported cars from China to Europe, EV analyst Matthias Schmidt said.