Stellantis commits to Italian plants with two small cars due 2028

Conglomerate aims to repair rocky relationship by announcing it will build cars in Italy until at least 2032

18 December 2024

Stellantis has committed to building cars at each of its Italian factories until 2032 in a bid to repair its rocky relationship with the nation’s government.

The car-making giant had come under great pressure from the Italian authorities in recent months as, under former chief executive Carlos Tavares, it opted to build Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia models elsewhere in Europe.

Notably, Alfa Romeo renamed its Milano crossover to Junior after the Italian government contended that it should not take the name of an Italian city if it is built in Tychy, Poland.

