Smart eyes European production of electric cars

European boss says firm is considering production sites outside China, warns tariffs could increase prices
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
4 July 2024

Smart could start building electric cars in Europe in a bid for increased efficiencies as it ramps up its global expansion plans and fleshes out its line-up.

After production of the Fortwo ended earlier this year at Ineos’s factory in Hambach, France, Smart now builds all its cars in Xi’an, China. But with sales increasing in other markets and the increased costs of exporting worldwide, the brand is considering localised production in other territories to better cater to demand - with the added benefit of avoiding the EU’s new tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann told Autocar that the brand being co-owned by Mercedes-Benz and Geely gives it potential flexibility to globalise its operations: "We have a parent company based in Germany with production basically all over the world, but also Geely with other daughter companies has production in Europe and other places in the world.”

He said building locally is “a good idea, if the cost structure is comparable to the cost structure you already have”, and that with Smart entering new international markets “comes the need to at least think about a diversified production footprint, but nothing is decided yet”.

