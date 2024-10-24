BACK TO ALL NEWS
Slump in UK car production is temporary, says SMMT

Model change-overs behind 20.6% fall in output of new cars but growth expected with arrival of next-gen EVs

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 October 2024

The UK’s output of new cars fell by 20.6% last month, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 70,039 cars rolled out of UK factories in September – a significant drop from the 88,230 made here in the same month last year.

The SMMT attributed the fall to the end of production of various models as their factories are retooled for upcoming electric cars. Jaguar, for example, axed the Castle Bromwich-built F-Type, XE and XF in June as part of the brand’s transition to offering luxurious EVs.

Production of the new Mini Cooper in Oxford is still ramping up after the model was introduced earlier this year.

