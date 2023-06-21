BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rolls-Royce CEO: Post-Brexit woes won't affect Goodwood plant

British ultra-luxury brand remains "committed to Goodwood" factory despite expected increases in export costs
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
21 June 2023

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has categorically refuted the idea that post-Brexit trading obstacles – lambasted loudly in recent weeks by local car and component manufacturers – threaten the firm’s ability to carry on building cars in Sussex. 

“We're obviously committed to Goodwood. I've always said it and continue to say it,” he said. “We aren't in any position where we would go out and start fishing for money, particularly after we decided that [the] Spectre [EV] will be built in Goodwood.”

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares recently suggested that unless the UK renegotiated with the EU over punitive ‘rules of origin’ tariffs, which would vastly increase the cost of building cars for export, his company would be forced to consider the viability of its Ellesmere Port and Luton factories – a call that was subsequently echoed by JLR and Ford

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly in talks with the EU about a potential deal.

