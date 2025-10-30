A growing semiconductor shortage could bring European production lines to a standstill, car makers are being warned, as the Volkswagen Group has admitted that it currently only has enough chips to last “until the end of next week”.

The growing crisis has been caused by China suspending exports of chips made by Nexperia, as part of a political dispute with the US.

This followed the Dutch government’s decision, under pressure from the Trump administration, to take control of the Netherlands-based company last month, citing intellectual property concerns caused by its Chinese ownership.