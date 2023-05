Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric cars played a key role in April as the UK’s motor industry continued its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Production of HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs – ‘electrified’ cars – rose by 56.2% to more than 25,000 units, according to new data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That meant electrified models accounted for more than one in three of the 66,527 cars that left factories across the UK last month.

This volume is a 9.9%