Car makers must work together to avoid huge CO2 'over-spend'

Car makers are being called on to work together to dramatically reduce the environmental impact of passenger vehicles, as a new study shows the industry is on track to miss its decarbonisation targets by a wide margin, potentially threatening the wider global initiative to limit global warming to 1.5deg C.

A new report – based on publicly accessible data and supported by EV manufacturers Polestar and Rivian – shows that the global car industry is not moving fast enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and must take action in the short-term future to avoid vastly overshooting its decarbonisation targets.

Carried out by global consulting firm Kearney, the ‘Pathway’ report is essentially an invitation for car manufacturers to consider collaborating on various emissions-reducing initiatives - but more pressingly it presents data that suggests they must rapidly accelerate their own plans to slash the environmental impact of their cars.

“Competition is healthy, but perhaps the industry needs to redefine where to compete and where to collaborate,” says Kearney. “While topics such as portfolio, design, and manufacturing excellence are clear examples of differentiation, supporting supply base development, driving consumer shifts, and end-of-life are examples of areas that merit a collective approach.”

It notes: “The historic conflict between sustainability and profitability is diminishing but still looms large. We must assign the right value to sustainability and the cost of inaction.” The investment community, says Kearney, is already recognising this phenomenon: in 2021, global sustainability investments totalled $35.3 trillion, representing more than a third of all assets in five of the world’s biggest markets.

The need for companies to work together was echoed by Polestar’s investor relations manager Fredrika Klarén, who told Autocar: “To succeed on our ambitions, we need to collaborate, we need to see that we as an industry step up and really tackle these challenges together.

“So we've been looking for a common ground, where we see the same things in terms of where we are now in the industry, where we are heading and what we can do.”