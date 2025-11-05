BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bentley has no plans to move production away from UK, says CEO

Opening plant in key US market "makes no sense", says boss Frank Walliser

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 November 2025

Bentley has no plans to move production away from the UK, boss Frank Walliser has confirmed, despite most of its sales being made in the US where new tariffs have contributed to a heavy drop in profits.

In the first nine months of 2025, Bentley has sold 7236 cars, of which almost a third have been shipped to North America. Indeed, the reveal of the new, limited-run Continental Supersports will take place in New York next Friday, which Autocar understands is because most examples will end up there.

