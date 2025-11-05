Bentley has no plans to move production away from the UK, boss Frank Walliser has confirmed, despite most of its sales being made in the US where new tariffs have contributed to a heavy drop in profits.

In the first nine months of 2025, Bentley has sold 7236 cars, of which almost a third have been shipped to North America. Indeed, the reveal of the new, limited-run Continental Supersports will take place in New York next Friday, which Autocar understands is because most examples will end up there.