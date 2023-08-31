BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover to introduce sustainably fuelled lorry fleet in UK
UP NEXT
Manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out with special edition in US

Jaguar Land Rover to introduce sustainably fuelled lorry fleet in UK

New fleet entering operation in 2024 will reduce JLR's UK road-freight CO2 emissions by 84%
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
31 August 2023

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) will introduce a new fleet of bio-fuelled lorries across the UK in April 2024, in a bid to slash its carbon emissions from road freight.

The firm estimates that switching to the 220 more sustainable HGVs – 219 running biofuels and one battery-electric – will cut its road-freight CO2 output by 8433 tonnes, an 84% reduction.

The bio-fuelled HGVs will be run on a combination of bio-CNG (compressed natural gas) and hydrogenated vegetable oil, bringing a minimum CO2 saving of 85% per lorry. The latter fuel will be used to reduce the emissions of existing lorries.

Related articles

Alongside the transition to new fuels, JLR will also switch to using 15.6-metre

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives