The end of Group Ratings: How Thatcham Research’s VRR will reshape UK insurance

The car insurance landscape in the UK is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades, thanks to the launch of Thatcham Research’s new Vehicle Risk Rating (VRR) system. Designed to replace the long-standing Group Rating system, VRR marks a decisive shift towards a more dynamic, detailed, and data-driven method of assessing vehicle risk.

Today’s vehicles are becoming increasingly complex, with electrified powertrains, ADAS technology, and, with the advent of software-defined vehicles, highly integrated digital systems. Legacy insurance models have struggled to keep pace, but VRR addresses this with a holistic approach that scores each vehicle across five key pillars: Performance, Damageability, Repairability, Safety, and Security. Each is scored from 1 to 99, offering insurers and OEMs improved granularity and insight.

To explore the significance of this shift, Autocar Business hosted a dedicated webinar featuring Ben Townsend, head of automotive at Thatcham Research; Victor Zhang, UK country director of Chinese automotive brands Omoda and Jaecoo; and Scott McCammon, head of motor repair at Admiral. Moderated by Autocar’s deputy editor Felix Page, the discussion focused on how VRR is already influencing vehicle development, underwriting decisions, and emerging brand market entry strategies.

Redefining risk

Ben Townsend kicked off the discussion by reflecting on the history of vehicle risk assessment in the UK. Risk assessment has existed in some form since 1966 and got its last significant overhaul in 2009, but it was largely driven by vehicle performance and price. While that model worked well for many years, it became increasingly inadequate in light of modern complexities such as safety tech, battery packs, and supply chain variation.

VRR breaks the mould with its five-pillar structure, offering a multi-dimensional view of risk. “This isn’t another hoop for carmakers to jump through,” Townsend said. “We’ve brought in individual pillar scores so the vehicle manufacturers can understand how they can reduce the risk in those areas. But insurers can also understand the real risk they’re having to insure.”

Launched in August 2023 and now encompassing over 600 vehicles, the system has already proved valuable to both underwriters and vehicle brands. It provides a far clearer picture of the financial risks insurers face, not just due to performance but to parts costs, availability, collision repair time, and safety data.

A manufacturer’s perspective

Victor Zhang of Omoda and Jaecoo explained how Thatcham Research’s system has impacted its UK strategy. “From day one, our goal has been to retain customer trust and ensure our products are competitive in the long term,” he said. “The introduction of VRR helped us bridge the gap between engineering priorities and real-world insurance outcomes.”