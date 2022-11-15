BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: British-Canadian firm bets on hydrogen with 372-mile fuel cell van
UP NEXT
2026 Scout SUV teased on new company website

British-Canadian firm bets on hydrogen with 372-mile fuel cell van

Start-up First Hydrogen is looking to offer UK fleets a diesel alternative from early 2023
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
15 November 2022

British-Canadian start-up First Hydrogen has received approval for fleet-wide on-road trials of its fuel-cell vans, commencing in January 2023.

The company uses the Man eTGE as a basis for its vans, converting each example from a battery-electric powertrain to hydrogen fuel-cell electric one using parts from Ballard Power Systems.

This boosts the eTGE’s range substantially; from the original 71.5 miles to First Hydrogen’s claimed 248-372 miles, this variance likely depending on conditions such as payload and speed.

Related articles

First Hydrogen also cites reduced downtime as a key benefit of fuel cells, which take five minutes to fully refuel. In contrast, the battery-electric eTGE van takes 45 minutes to charge to 80% at its maximum rate of 40kW.

Such time savings are surely appealing to large fleets concerned with their logistics in a post-diesel world: sales of new petrol and diesel vans up to 3.5 tonnes will be banned from 2030, with those over 3.5 tonnes following five years later.

First Hydrogen’s converted vans were granted approval following a series of safety and performance tests at the Horiba Mira proving ground.

Nicholas Wrigley, chairman of First Hydrogen, said: “We're delighted with the initial performance of the First Hydrogen fuel-cell van. There's growing pressure on the transport sector to achieve zero-emission targets, which means operators, governments and investors are eager to see the power of hydrogen mobility in action. Using donor vehicles has enabled us to bring our first demonstrator vans to market quickly.”

First Hydrogen’s success in the UK will largely hinge on the state of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

First Hydrogen van front quarter tracking
Converted Man eTGE panel vans promise massively boosted range and reduced downtime

British-Canadian firm bets on hydrogen with 372-mile fuel cell van

British-Canadian firm bets on hydrogen with 372-mile fuel cell van
Automotive Transformation Group EV Calculator app
New app shows data such as leasing and charging costs, with comparisons against ICE cars
New app helps dealers demonstrate EV ownership costs
New app helps dealers demonstrate EV ownership costs
Volkswagen ID Buzz Argo AI front quarter turning
Ford CEO Jim Farley cited autonomous vehicles' short-term unprofitability as a reason behind Argo's closure

Inside the industry: Is the self-driving dream over?

Inside the industry: Is the self-driving dream over?
dacia branding paris motor show 01
Breaking into more larger, more expensive segments is key to Dacia's strategy for boosting turnover
No spin-off for 'golden nugget' Dacia despite star profit role
No spin-off for &#039;golden nugget&#039; Dacia despite star profit role
Audi new logo 2022 detail
Audi drops chrome for updated brand identity
Audi drops chrome for updated brand identity

View all business news

Back to top

Shell recently shuttered key sites along the M25 and M40, with plans for replacements only where heavy trucks can access them. This leaves just 11 hydrogen pumps in the UK, despite consistent encouragement from the government for investment in hydrogen for use in industrial vehicles.

Nonetheless, key industry figures remain bullish about the technology in a global context.

Toyota and Hyundai recently announced that they will begin selling hydrogen models – the Mirai and Nexo, respectively – in China for the first time.

BMW is set to launch a fleet of hydrogen-powered iX5 SUVs next year, with chairman Oliver Zipse saying it will be “the hippest thing to drive” once the fuel is more scalable.

Jaguar Land Rover is also developing its own hydrogen hardware with Project Zeus, a Land Rover Defender modified to accept a hydrogen-plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This uses hydrogen to generate electricity for a conventional battery-motor set-up to remove the lag inherent in fuel-cell powertrains.

Indeed, several rivals already exist for First Hydrogen’s converted vans: Stellantis sells hydrogen variants of the mid-sized Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro in mainland Europe, while Renault has announced a fuel-cell version of the Master.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²

View all latest drives