British-Canadian firm bets on hydrogen with 372-mile fuel cell van

British-Canadian start-up First Hydrogen has received approval for fleet-wide on-road trials of its fuel-cell vans, commencing in January 2023.

The company uses the Man eTGE as a basis for its vans, converting each example from a battery-electric powertrain to hydrogen fuel-cell electric one using parts from Ballard Power Systems.

This boosts the eTGE’s range substantially; from the original 71.5 miles to First Hydrogen’s claimed 248-372 miles, this variance likely depending on conditions such as payload and speed.

First Hydrogen also cites reduced downtime as a key benefit of fuel cells, which take five minutes to fully refuel. In contrast, the battery-electric eTGE van takes 45 minutes to charge to 80% at its maximum rate of 40kW.

Such time savings are surely appealing to large fleets concerned with their logistics in a post-diesel world: sales of new petrol and diesel vans up to 3.5 tonnes will be banned from 2030, with those over 3.5 tonnes following five years later.

First Hydrogen’s converted vans were granted approval following a series of safety and performance tests at the Horiba Mira proving ground.

Nicholas Wrigley, chairman of First Hydrogen, said: “We're delighted with the initial performance of the First Hydrogen fuel-cell van. There's growing pressure on the transport sector to achieve zero-emission targets, which means operators, governments and investors are eager to see the power of hydrogen mobility in action. Using donor vehicles has enabled us to bring our first demonstrator vans to market quickly.”

First Hydrogen’s success in the UK will largely hinge on the state of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK.