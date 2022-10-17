BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis CEO: Chinese cars must be charged import tariffs
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Stellantis CEO: Chinese cars must be charged import tariffs

Carlos Tavares says European EVs must be cheaper than Chinese alternatives in order for car makers to survive
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
17 October 2022

Chinese car makers must be charged import tariffs in Europe, or European cars be given favourable subsidies, if the continent’s car makers are going to be able to compete with China.

That’s according to Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares, who said that European political leaders should “stop being naive and dogmatic” and recognise that, by legislating in favour of electric vehicles, they are forcing manufacturers to make cars the middle classes can’t afford and steering them towards Chinese models that put the future of the European car industry at risk.

“People cannot afford a safe, clean vehicle,” he said. “Why do we keep adding constantly to the price of cars if they’re safe and clean, and people can enjoy freedoms? A debate has not been had. I ask EU citizens to ask their political leaders for a clear position: are you for or against the freedom of mobility?

Related articles

“If not, do you want to put your mobility in the hands of the Chinese state? Stop putting restrictions on cars, stop threatening jobs, as making cars has become too expensive.”

Western cars are subject to tariffs and greater restrictions when sold in China, but there are no such restrictions for Chinese cars being sold in Europe.

“Conditions here are easier for Chinese car makers to compete than for Western car makers in China,” said Tavares. “The EU is wide open and it is not acceptable. Don’t support Chinese companies in Europe with easier rules than we’re getting there.”

China has been able to make inroads into the Scandinavian market as buyers there are more brand-agnostic, he said. “That’s why China goes there, with aggressive pricing that I can’t see them making a profit on.”

Tavares believes Chinese car makers are 10 years ahead of their European counterparts in developing electric cars, and being able to build them with greater control of the supply chain and therefore cost. To that end, he advocates tariffs on Chinese-made cars until 2035 to allow European car makers to catch up and be able to compete on fair terms, or for favourable subsidies to be put on European cars. After that point, tariffs should be lifted to ensure European car makers can be globally competitive.

“In this transition period, we need to protect our industry,” he said.

Without tariffs, the only way for European car makers to compete with China is to become even more productive and to find greater efficiencies in building cars. “We’re ready for the fight but it’s going to be harsh,” said Tavares.

Advertisement

Latest business news

DS 7 badge close up 2022
DS has grown its market share by 25% year-to-date compared with 2021

Opinion: Is DS finally making in-roads?

Opinion: Is DS finally making in-roads?
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares
“People cannot afford a safe, clean vehicle,” said Tavares
Stellantis CEO: Chinese cars must be charged import tariffs
Stellantis CEO: Chinese cars must be charged import tariffs
Alfa Romeo Tonale FD 14
Alfa Romeo is set to have a record year thanks to its new Tonale SUV
Alfa Romeo future 'safe' as it looks to post record profits
Alfa Romeo future &#039;safe&#039; as it looks to post record profits
carlos tavares 1
Tavares says the controversial regulations - which are five years in the making - is counter productive
Scrap EU7 emissions regulations, says Stellantis boss
Scrap EU7 emissions regulations, says Stellantis boss
McLaren factory worker installing bumper
Workers should stay in roles to make an impact, but not for too long
Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?
Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?

View all business news

Back to top

“If we don’t protect the industry in this period and keep this vulnerability to Chinese imports, it creates a bigger risk going forward where we will lose our industry. I don’t think leaders want that but there is a reality it could happen.It might be the strategy from China to be in the red for a few years, to grow the market share, and to then grow their prices when we disappear.” 

Tavares said it was crucial that raw materials for electric car batteries were able to be sourced in Europe, too. “We want control of our supply chain,” he said. “We need EU citizens to accept that we need mines to source materials. To control the supply chain, you need to be able to source your own materials.”

Tavares said he dined with French president Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the Paris motor show, and “we had a lively discussion”. “Now we understand a couple of things,” he added, among them that the EU decisions on electric vehicles are “purely dogmatic”.

“They decided that they were experiencing enough to select the technology, not the industry, said Tavares. “We don’t have regulations that are technology-neutral. It’s EV or disappear. Political leaders made technology decisions and went EV.”

A better solution would have been to commit to a roll-out of clean energy, which takes 20 years, according to Tavares, before a 10-year push to make a charging infrastructure for electric cars and then a five-year lead time for car makers to make the electric cars. “We did this upside down,” he said.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives