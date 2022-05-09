BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault boss warns against mandating EVs "too soon"
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG to show concept for first bespoke sports EV

Renault boss warns against mandating EVs "too soon"

Prematurely switching from combustion engines could damage the environment, says Luca de Meo
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
9 May 2022

Rushing to mandate EV-only car sales too soon could have far-reaching financial, ecological and societal implications, said Renault Group boss Luca de Meo.

Responding to the European Commission’s desire to ban the sale of all new cars powered by fossil fuels by 2035, de Meo told the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit: “The first thing I want to say is that Renault is obviously very committed to EVs. We started very early here, and we continue to believe that EV and maybe hydrogen can be a good solution for some applications.

“But if you look at the data, it is apparent that combustion-engine sales - including hybrids - have yet to reach their peak. There are challenges, across societal, financial and ecological perspectives that should be considered.

Related articles

“These are divided down to the batteries, which are good for 85% of typical usage but not for those two or three longer journeys a year. That puts people off buying the cars. Then there is the lifetime CO2 - the cradle-to-grave figure - for a car, the answer to which is not so obvious. Some alternative fuels, or hybrids, can be cleaner than EVs on these measurements.

“And then there is the financial accessibility of EVs. We see price parity around 2025, but now that might have moved because of raw material inflation.”

De Meo highlighted that imposing stringent mandates risked damaging the environment, as it would cut off investment in ensuring current combustion engine and fuel technology was as clean as possible.

“We have to ensure an unbiased real-life approach to this technology,” he said.

“As an example, this year we will be launching a new hybrid engine, and its efficiency is the best in the world - already better than diesel, and showing that the potential for engines remains. We will invest in future technology, of course, but we should consider too the impact of cutting off investment in what we are developing today.”

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Elite 5dr
2016
£4,595
27,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,720
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,395
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,495
36,972miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,499
33,574miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives