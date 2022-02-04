MPs call for road use tax to replace fuel and excise duty

The Commons Transport Select Committee has called on the government to look at new taxes as people switch out of petrol- and diesel-powered cars, suggesting a tax based on miles travelled.
This would use “telematic technology” to charge drivers according to distance driven, vehicle type and congestion. The committee called on the government to start an honest conversation with the public, saying that new taxes must entirely replace the existing set-up, rather than being in addition to, and also be revenue neutral. Motorists should pay “the same or less than they do currently”.
The total revenue from the existing structure of fuel and vehicle excise duty is £35 billion pounds a year. The committee stated that this is worth 1.5% of UK GDP, or 4% of overall tax receipts in 2021/22.
Neither tax is levied on electric vehicles, so as sales of these increase, the committee has warned that revenue could fall to zero by 2040.
MPs stressed the importance of a solution, especially with regard to EV drivers to ensure they are aware they will need to contribute. “The situation is urgent. The arm’s-length body [between the Department for Transport and the Treasury] should be tasked with recommending an alternative road charging mechanism to replace fuel duty and vehicle excise duty by the end of 2022.”
In response, the Treasury said tax changes would keep pace with changing vehicle use.
The committee also flagged that cheaper driving is likely to lead to more congestion. In September 2018, the DfT forecast that national traffic levels would rise by 51% between 2015 and 2050 as people shifted to EVs.
Pay for the time your on the Road?, the more your on the road the more your contributing to the deterioration of said road,plus it'll catch all the Tax dodgers insurance etc and whether your buying new or secondhand it has to be registered that day,so many millions are lost because of non payers,ok, I understand the people who do mega miles a year won't like it anymore than the other drivers, me for instance who only do a few thousand,but, why should we pay the same as you?,and come 2035 and beyond the Government is going to have to find ways to replace the lost revenue,so why not a pay per mile?
I am totally against road charging. My biggest objection is that it will be used to control what people do, but also because its expensive to set up, and administer.
If it goes ahead, what ever system they set up on day one to get people to accept it, it will be altered to contol people. We know the greens want us to drive a lot less, and use public transport, so they will add to the cost per mile, or cost per minute to get people out of their cars and onto the bus. We simply can not trust then not to use the system against the motorist once it is set up.
I suggest things are left alone for ICE vehicles, but that an annual road tax is put on EVs to collect all the tax including the missed fuel duty. very easy to set up, and cheap to collect.
Road pricing is inevitable. But it has to be a clear and simple system that be easily 'checked' by the person who is paying. To have variable charges on different roads at different times of the day is a non-starter. How on earth would you know if you had been wrongly charged? (computers do make mistakes/go down).