Car makers exporting to the US are waiting to see whether Donald Trump will convert his rhetoric on import tariffs into reality as they digest the news that the Republican has won a second term as president.

The US is a key market for premium and luxury UK car makers, with models from JLR, Bentley, Aston Martin, McLaren and Rolls-Royce comprising the bulk of the 73,571 UK car exports to the US last year.

JLR in particular is vulnerable to any potential tariff hike on European cars, given the US was the company’s biggest global market in the first nine months of the year, taking three out of every 10 cars the company sold.