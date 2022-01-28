Block exemption changes a worry for independent vehicle repairers

In May 2023, the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation (MVBER) will expire.

Among other things, this regulation allows independent garages to service new cars without voiding their manufacturer warranties and forbids restrictions on the availability of original-equipment parts, tools and technical information.

It's part of the European Union's Block Exemption rules, which are designed to enable competition, and without it, independent garages could find life much tougher and car owners could find their repair and servicing bills more expensive.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is assessing the current regulation with a view to recommending the government replace it with a new one.

As part of that assessment, it's considering the EU's recent evaluation of the outgoing rules, in which it stressed the need to give independent vehicle repairers continued access to the tools, training and information they require in order to compete with franchised dealers.

However, the EU also highlighted new challenges facing independent repairers in the form of the increased use in cars of on-board digital technologies, the development of alternatively fuelled vehicles (which require specific expertise, tooling and spare parts) and, crucially, the rapid growth in vehicle-generated data.

"Access to vehicle data is key to consumer choice," said Frank Harvey, head of member services at the Independent Garage Association. "However, how easy that data is to access and how much it costs is equally important and something we hope the CMA will consider in its review of the MVBER."Steve Scofield, head of business development at the Institute of the Motor Industry, said that vehicle data – which ranges from a car's digital service record and the data captured by the driver's phone and sat-nav to the performance and fault data that the vehicle sends to the manufacturer and component suppliers – is crucial to independent garages' survival.

"In the future, access to this data will be business-critical to the independent repair sector," he explained. "Franchised dealers already have that access, but the agency model could give them and manufacturers even greater control of it, putting independent garages at a disadvantage."

The British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) says that among the problems its members have experienced are manufacturers refusing to provide access to data or granting it only when it suits them, charging for it and restricting access to vehicles' on-board diagnostics ports by preventing third-party devices from connecting to them.