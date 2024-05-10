JLR posts best profit since 2015 as Defender, Range Rover sales soar

JLR had its most profitable year since 2015 last year off the back of soaring sales for the high-margin Defender and Range Rover model lines.

The firm generated £2.2 billion in profit from a record £29bn in revenues in the 12 months to 31 March 2024. The company's operating margin was 9.2% - a full 2.7 percentage points higher than the previous financial year, which it attributes to increased sales volumes and reduced material costs - though it said this growth was partially offset by a ramp-up in marketing spend.

The company sold 401,303 cars in the full financial year, of which more than a quarter were Defenders. The two Range Rover models accounted for nearly 130,000 sales, too.

The firm still faces a towering order book of 133,000 vehicles - 76% of which are for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport or Defender, and says it will "focus on brand activation to maintain the order book" going forward.