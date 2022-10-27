BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford loses $827m after closure of self-driving start-up
UP NEXT
Volkswagen accelerates ID 3 facelift; reintroduces physical buttons

Ford loses $827m after closure of self-driving start-up

American giant reports big Q3 loss despite increased revenues; comes after Fiesta cancellation
charlie_martin_headshot
News
3 mins read
27 October 2022

Ford made an $827 million (£713m) loss in the third quarter of 2022 due to the closure of Argo AI, the autonomous vehicles start-up it backed with Volkswagen.

The loss comes after Ford took a $2.7 billion (£2.3bn) non-cash pre-tax impairment on its investment in the firm.

Ford CEO Jim Farley cited the short-term unprofitability of level four advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – full autonomy without driver supervision, albeit in geo-fenced areas – as the reason for Argo’s closure.

Related articles

Investment will be diverted to internally developed level two-plus and level three systems to meet customer demand. Engineering staff from Argo AI will be hired at Ford to facilitate this shift.

Farley said: “It’s mission critical for Ford to develop great and differentiated level two-plus and level three applications that at the same time make transportation even safer.

“We’re optimistic about a future for level four ADAS, but profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves.” 

To date, more than 83,000 people have subscribed to Ford’s BlueCruise and its Lincoln subsidiary’s ActiveGlide ADAS services.

Ford otherwise recorded a strong third quarter: revenue reached $39.4bn (£33.9bn), an increase of 10% compared with the same period in 2021.

It sold almost 1.09m vehicles in the quarter – a 7% improvement compared with Q3 2021. In Europe, wholesale shipments were up 23% from Q2 2022, illustrating the easing of supply shortages.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Argo Ford Kuga 2021 front quarter tracking
Ford will divert investment into level two-plus and level three driver assistance systems

Ford loses $827m after closure of self-driving start-up

Ford loses $827m after closure of self-driving start-up
Volvo XC40 Recharge front dynamic
Volvo revenue increases 30% in Q3 despite sales slowing
Volvo revenue increases 30% in Q3 despite sales slowing
ACB trends 1 draft2
Autocar Business subscribers can download ten reports over next two weeks
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
nio power v 3
Nio has confirmed it will bring its innovative battery swap stations to Europe
Autocar Business Trends 2022: Battery swaps to kill range anxiety
Autocar Business Trends 2022: Battery swaps to kill range anxiety
Lotus Emira Factory tour and ride 20 1600x1067 4f3a8cce 9420 484c a07c f0fa44ebc6a4
UK car production slows but EV output reaches record high
UK car production slows but EV output reaches record high

View all business news

Back to top

Nonetheless, 40,000 ‘vehicles on wheels’ sat in inventory – built but awaiting critical parts – at the end of September.

The company’s adjusted free cash flow for Q3 was $3.6bn (£3.1bn), less than half the $7.8bn (£6.7bn) figure recorded for Q3 2021.

Ford expects its full-year earnings (before interest and taxes) to reach $11.5bn (£9.9bn) – around 15% greater than in 2021. This assumes supply problems do not get worse and strong demand for new products such as the next-generation Ford Mustang.

Farley said: “We’re asking ‘what’s best for customers?’ in everything we do.

“Winning for customers is driving a refounding of the company through Ford+, with high ambitions for quality, innovation, profitability and growth across all our businesses – making smart choices about how we deploy capital even as we learn and adapt.”

This news follows Ford’s official confirmation that it will discontinue the Fiesta supermini next year, ending a 47-year run.

Launched in 1976, the Fiesta has been a big-seller and held an 11-year deadlock as the UK’s most-bought new car between 2009 and 2020.

Advertisement
Back to top

However, supply shortages caused by the pandemic hampered the model’s performance. It dropped out of the UK’s top 10 list in 2021, and Ford suspended orders for the model in June.

The Fiesta’s departure comes as Ford ramps up its electrification plans: introducing seven new EVs – three cars and four commercial vehicles – in Europe by 2024.

The company pledges that all of its vehicles – passenger and commercial – will be electric by 2035.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive

View all latest drives