VW Group to close Russian factory, union says

German car maker blames lack of parts due to sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
News
2 mins read
6 July 2022

 

Volkswagen Group will close one of its two Russian factories, a union has said, with the car maker blaming a lack of production due to the country’s import sanctions.

Citing VW’s announcement to the staff made on Tuesday, the Workers' Association trade union said the Nizhny Novgorod factory will close due to a "lack of EU-produced parts, critically important components from Ukraine and lack of domestically made equivalents”, Automotive News Europe (ANE) reports.  

Sanctions were imposed on Russia by the European Union following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. 

Around 200 staff will be affected by the closure, but the bulk of these have already taken voluntary payoffs, which included medical insurance and a claimed six months' salary.

The statement added that “disruption of logistics chains and inability to predict the terms and conditions of resumption of work" were other issues noted by the German car maker, which suspended work at both its Russian plants in March amid the sanctions. The other factory is based in Kaluga.

Speaking to ANE, VW confirmed it had closed its Nizhny Novgorod office on Tuesday (July 5), due to "high level of uncertainty and the inability to predict the potential resumption of production” with 60 office staff affected. It declined to comment further on the decision. 

Although VW doesn’t own the factory, it has a contractual agreement with commercial vehicle manufacturer Gaz Group, for several of its models to be assembled there, including the VW Taos and three Skoda models: the Kodiaq, Karoq and Octavia. 

No news has yet been released on the future of the Kaluga plant, which employs around 4200 workers. Before work was suspended, the VW Polo, VW Tiguan and Skoda Rapid were built by Gaz under licence, as well as the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8. Petrol engines for an array of its models are also manufactured there.

At the time of the closures, VW said it “takes its responsibility for the affected employees in Russia very seriously.”

As well as VW, ​​Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover are among the firms to have halted sales in the region.

Cobnapint 11 June 2022
ALL car companies (and any other company for that matter) that had any dealings whatsoever with Russia need to make it very clear that until Russia pulls it troops out of Ukraine, Putin is removed and replaced with somebody that stops playing the geopolitical deviant, they won't be back.

