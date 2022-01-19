BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stellantis to unveil long-term plan on 1 March
Volkswagen and Bosch to collaborate on battery production

Stellantis to unveil long-term plan on 1 March

CEO Carlos Tavares is expected to detail strategy for further digitalisation and sustainability
Rachel Burgess
19 January 2022

Stellantis will announce its long-term plan on 1 March as it seeks to shape “the future of mobility with innovation and sustainable solutions”.

The car-making giant – formed by a merger of the PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – is celebrating its first anniversary today.

Reflecting on this, CEO Carlos Tavares said: “It's no coincidence that Stellantis was born precisely when our world requires a new kind of spirit, one that supports this human imperative by providing clean, connected, affordable and safe freedom of mobility for all.”

There are no formal details on what Stellantis will announce on 1 March, but it’s expected to focus on digitalisation and expanding its offerings even further beyond car ownership.

It already has car-sharing firm Free2Move and short, mid and long-term vehicle rental company Leasys under its umbrella. 

Since its formation, Stellantis has launched more than 10 new vehicles across its various brands and planned investments of more than 30 billion (£25bn) by 2025 for electrification and software.

It has also unveiled an ambitious electrification strategy, with 33 electrified vehicles available now and eight more electric vehicles due in the next 18 months. 

New partnerships, considered key to software transformation, include those with Amazon, BMW, Foxconn and Waymo.

Tavares said: “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the Stellantis community is well on its way and so the race is on.

“Stellantis will make the difference in the demanding environment in which we operate. It is our duty, and thanks to our competitive mindset, I'm confident that our stars will continue to shine.”

Comments
1
Add a comment…
catnip 19 January 2022

Sounds like it will be just the same 'plan' as all the other manufacturers are announcing. Won't mean anything to me unless it results in more affordable, lighter weight, less bulky and more interesting models (very unlikely).

