Report: Britishvolt seeks emergency £200m ahead of Christmas

Troubled battery start-up Britishvolt could collapse within the next two months if emergency funding is not found, according to a report.

The firm needs £200 million to last until next summer (when it expects the first battery orders from car makers to arrive), reports the Financial Times, with a real worry that it won't make it to Christmas if this can't be found.

Talks are allegedly currently being undertaken with investors and car makers, with the sale of the entire business not off the table.

Seven possible "strategic investors" are said to be in the mix, including Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors. The investors are offering options from minority stakes in the firm to full takeover, FT reports.

Another suitor is Slovakian battery company Inobat, according to Bloomberg, which is in talks to buy Britishvolt’s 93-acre site near Blyth, Northumberland - originally earmarked for its new cell plant.

Inobat, whose non-executive chairman is former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, is in discussion to either take over Britishvolt or merge with it. The land in Blyth is arguably Britishvolt’s most valuable asset, thanks to its access to a seaport, renewable energy and the local automotive industry.

One of the main issues hitting Britishvolt is that it is spending £3 million a month on pay after hiring almost 300 people, the FT reports, despite revenue not expected until at least 2025.

Responding to the claims, Britishvolt would not confirm the potential collapse. Instead, spokesman Ben Kilbey said in a statement that the company “didn’t comment on market speculation”, adding that it was “actively working on several potential scenarios that should offer the stability needed to enable building a strong and viable battery cell R&D and manufacturing business”.

He added: "It is important that Britishvolt is a success: not only for the 300 employees currently working for the company, but also for the many thousands of jobs that we intend to create at our gigaplant site in Northumberland and our R&D and scale-up facilities in the West Midlands, and for the future of the UK auto industry and the country’s target to become net carbon zero by 2050.

"The ‘Britishvolt Effect’ is of huge strategic importance to UK plc. and it’s standing on the global battery map.”

Britishvolt was formed in 2020 with the ambitious target of building a £3.8 billion gigafactory supplying Britain’s car companies with batteries from as early as 2023. However, despite a string of recent investment promises and partnerships, the company has failed to ink a deal with either a major car company or a global battery company, and in August it announced that it would delay its planned production start to 2025, citing the broader economic downturn.