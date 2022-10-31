Britishvolt secures funding 'for coming weeks' as investor steps in

Troubled battery start-up Britishvolt has been given a lifeline to keep the firm going "over the coming weeks" after an anonymous investor stepped forward to temporarily hold off administrators.

The Blyth-based firm hopes it can secure more long-term funding during this period, confirming it has "received promising approaches" from several international investors in the past few days.

Its near-300 employees have also taken a voluntary November pay cut, to help this money last longer, the firm confirmed to Autocar this morning.

"We have now secured the necessary near-term investment that we believe enables us to bridge over the coming weeks to a more secure funding position for the future," the firm said in a statement.

"We want to thank our employees, suppliers an d investors, for their continuing belief in Britishvolt."

As reported earlier this week, the company was preparing to enter administration on Monday as the government rejected a request for £30 million of funding for Britishvolt to avoid collapse.

It has been in talks with a number of high-profile firms, including Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors. The investors were offering options from minority stakes in the firm to full takeover, the FT reported.

Another suitor was Slovakian battery company Inobat, according to Bloomberg, which was in talks to buy Britishvolt’s 93-acre site near Blyth, Northumberland - originally earmarked for its new cell plant.

Inobat, whose non-executive chairman is former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, wanted to either take over Britishvolt or merge with it. The land in Blyth is arguably Britishvolt’s most valuable asset, thanks to its access to a seaport, renewable energy and the local automotive industry.

One of the main issues hitting Britishvolt is that it is spending £3 million a month on pay after hiring almost 300 people, the FT reports, despite revenue not expected until at least 2025.

In a previous statement given to Autocar earlier this month, Britishvolt said: "It is important that Britishvolt is a success: not only for the 300 employees currently working for the company, but also for the many thousands of jobs that we intend to create at our gigaplant site in Northumberland and our R&D and scale-up facilities in the West Midlands, and for the future of the UK auto industry and the country’s target to become net carbon zero by 2050.