Britishvolt CEO Orral Nadjari leaves battery company

Britishvolt founder Orral Nadjari has stepped down as CEO of the UK battery technology company.

Deputy CEO and president of global operations Graham Hoare – who was previously chairman at Ford of Britain – will take over in the interim.

Nadjari said: “Although it was a difficult decision for me to step away from the operational management of the company, now is the right time for me to pass the reins, after laying the foundations, to our hugely talented, world-leading team, who will drive the business forwards as it enters the execution phase.”

Hoare said: “I’m honoured to take the company forward in the next chapter of our growth and industrialisation.”

The move comes after Britishvolt's successful application for a UK government grant through the £850 million Automotive Transformation Fund, which was confirmed in late July.

The funding will support the firm’s plans to build a £3.8 billion battery factory in Blyth, Northumberland, set to begin production in 2024.

The site could create 3000 skilled on-site jobs, plus a further 5000 in the wider supply chain, according to Britishvolt.

It could eventually produce batteries for more than 300,000 EVs per year to manufacturers including Aston Martin and Lotus – the latter of which is set to use Britishvolt cells in its Type 135 sports car, due in 2026.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in July: “The vast site will ensure Britain can fully capture the benefits of the booming global electric vehicle market.”

However, The Guardian recently reported that the project is on “life support” to minimise costs as Britishvolt awaits final designs for the plant, due in October.

Hoare told Autocar in April that the facility would be “the fourth-largest building in the UK” and that the firm felt "reasonably stable until about 2027".