BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Britishvolt CEO Orral Nadjari leaves battery company
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo to launch new large saloon in 2027

Britishvolt CEO Orral Nadjari leaves battery company

Co-founder of prospective EV battery manufacturer is replaced by acting CEO Graham Hoare
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
22 August 2022

Britishvolt founder Orral Nadjari has stepped down as CEO of the UK battery technology company.

Deputy CEO and president of global operations Graham Hoare – who was previously chairman at Ford of Britain – will take over in the interim.

Nadjari said: “Although it was a difficult decision for me to step away from the operational management of the company, now is the right time for me to pass the reins, after laying the foundations, to our hugely talented, world-leading team, who will drive the business forwards as it enters the execution phase.”

Related articles

Hoare said: “I’m honoured to take the company forward in the next chapter of our growth and industrialisation.”

The move comes after Britishvolt's successful application for a UK government grant through the £850 million Automotive Transformation Fund, which was confirmed in late July.

The funding will support the firm’s plans to build a £3.8 billion battery factory in Blyth, Northumberland, set to begin production in 2024.

The site could create 3000 skilled on-site jobs, plus a further 5000 in the wider supply chain, according to Britishvolt.

It could eventually produce batteries for more than 300,000 EVs per year to manufacturers including Aston Martin and Lotus – the latter of which is set to use Britishvolt cells in its Type 135 sports car, due in 2026.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in July: “The vast site will ensure Britain can fully capture the benefits of the booming global electric vehicle market.”

However, The Guardian recently reported that the project is on “life support” to minimise costs as Britishvolt awaits final designs for the plant, due in October.

Hoare told Autocar in April that the facility would be “the fourth-largest building in the UK” and that the firm felt "reasonably stable until about 2027".

Advertisement

Latest business news

Britishvolt co-founder Orral Nadjari
Orral Nadjari founded Britishvolt in 2019

Britishvolt CEO Orral Nadjari leaves battery company

Britishvolt CEO Orral Nadjari leaves battery company
michael hugo leiters
Leiters was previously preoccupied with helping Ferrari beat McLaren

Opinion: New McLaren CEO is ready for industry's toughest task

Opinion: New McLaren CEO is ready for industry&#039;s toughest task
Tesla Model 3 2021 front quarter tracking
Tesla's decision to use LFP batteries in the standard-range Model 3 surprised UBS bank analysts

How is EV battery design and production changing in 2022?

How is EV battery design and production changing in 2022?
Hydrogen tech fuel cell
Johnson Matthey makes just three of the 1000 parts in a hydrogen fuel cell but they're worth 20% of the fuel cell's value

Analysis: Will Johnson Matthey's hydrogen gamble pay off?

Analysis: Will Johnson Matthey&#039;s hydrogen gamble pay off?
volkswagen project trinity autocar render front quarter
Thomas Schafer says VW needs more 'lighthouse' cars like the Trinity (Autocar render)

New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand "loved" again

New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand &quot;loved&quot; again

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Astra Ultimate 519703
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive

View all latest drives