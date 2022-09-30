BACK TO ALL NEWS
Breaking: Geely acquires 7.6% stake in Aston Martin
Breaking: Geely acquires 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Chinese firm's stake complete's British firm's transformative £654 million funding round
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
30 September 2022

Chinese vehicle manufacturing giant Geely has acquired a 7.6% stake in Aston Martin, completing a round of funding that saw the British firm raise £654 million.

Geely, which owns LEVC, Lotus, Volvo, Polestar, Lynk&Co, Zeekr and half of Smart, was rumoured to be considering a stake in Aston as far back as 2020, before Lawrence Stroll's Yewtree consortium took control of the firm.

More recently, Aston Martin revealed that it had rejected a proposed £1.3bn investment package from Atlas Consortium - a group led by Geely and InvestIndustrial, the Italian owner of Morgan Motor Cars. 

At the time, Atlas's offer was said to have "markedly overestimated the company's new equity capital requirements, would have been heavily dilutive for existing shareholders and comprised a number of execution obstacles".

Now, Geely joins other high-profile shareholders in Aston Martin, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which took a 16.7% share for £78 million; Stroll's Yew Tree outfit, which retains a 19% stake; and Mercedes-Benz, which most recently held a 9.7% stake in Aston but invested further in this latest funding round to boost its share back up. 

It has not been confirmed how much Geely – China's largest private car maker – paid for its 7.6% share in the 109-year-old sports car firm.

Aston Martin revealed plans for a huge £654m funding round in mid-July, with the aim of lowering its debt (posted at £1.28bn in June) and solidifying its future plans. Some £335m came from Stroll, Mercedes and the PIF, with the rest to be raised in a subsequent rights issue, which has just been completed. The firm will use the capital to a achieve its long-term objectives of 10,000 wholesales, £2 billion of revenue and £500m adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman commented: "I am delighted that we have successfully completed this transformational capital raise which significantly strengthens our financial position and enhances our pathway to becoming sustainably free cash flow positive. Along with Amedeo [Felisa, CEO] and the leadership team, we are fully focused on unlocking the significant shareholder value creation potential of this ultra-luxury British performance brand.

"I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support in reaching this important milestone. The Yew Tree Consortium's shareholding now stands at 19% following its full participation in the rights issue and additional investment through the capital raise. I would also like to thank Mercedes-Benz for their investment and the strong long-term partnership we have created.

In addition, I would like to thank The Public Investment Fund, one of the leading global investment funds, which has become a new anchor shareholder with a 18.7% stake in the Company. Finally, I would like to welcome Geely Holding, who have today announced that they have become a shareholder."

Geely CEO Daniel Donghui Li said: "“We are delighted to announce our investment in Aston Martin and believe that with our well-established track record and technology offerings, Geely Holding can contribute to Aston Martin’s future success. We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin as it continues to execute its strategy to achieve long term, sustainable growth and increased profitability.”

It has yet to be revealed whether Geely's involvement in Aston Martin could extend beyond financial backing. Aston will launch its first electric car in 2025, but has not yet confirmed whether Mercedes will supply the basic architecture that underpins it, as it does with powertrains and infotainment for the firm's current combustion models. Though the two firms do have an agreement in place for the supply of electric drivetrains.

The PIF's acquisition of a stake in Aston Martin raised the intriguing possibility of Aston partnering with American EV firm Lucid – in which the PIF also holds a share – on EV architecture, and Stroll recently hinted at the potential for collaboration with Croatian hypercar firm Rimac - perhaps on a low-volume halo EV in the mould of that firm's 2000bhp Nevera.

It remains to be seen whether Geely's involvement in the British firm opens up an avenue for Aston to explore the use of hardware from elsewhere in the Chinese company's portfolio. 

