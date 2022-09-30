Breaking: Geely acquires 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Chinese vehicle manufacturing giant Geely has acquired a 7.6% stake in Aston Martin, completing a round of funding that saw the British firm raise £654 million.

Geely, which owns LEVC, Lotus, Volvo, Polestar, Lynk&Co, Zeekr and half of Smart, was rumoured to be considering a stake in Aston as far back as 2020, before Lawrence Stroll's Yewtree consortium took control of the firm.

More recently, Aston Martin revealed that it had rejected a proposed £1.3bn investment package from Atlas Consortium - a group led by Geely and InvestIndustrial, the Italian owner of Morgan Motor Cars.

At the time, Atlas's offer was said to have "markedly overestimated the company's new equity capital requirements, would have been heavily dilutive for existing shareholders and comprised a number of execution obstacles".

Now, Geely joins other high-profile shareholders in Aston Martin, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which took a 16.7% share for £78 million; Stroll's Yew Tree outfit, which retains a 19% stake; and Mercedes-Benz, which most recently held a 9.7% stake in Aston but invested further in this latest funding round to boost its share back up.

It has not been confirmed how much Geely – China's largest private car maker – paid for its 7.6% share in the 109-year-old sports car firm.

Aston Martin revealed plans for a huge £654m funding round in mid-July, with the aim of lowering its debt (posted at £1.28bn in June) and solidifying its future plans. Some £335m came from Stroll, Mercedes and the PIF, with the rest to be raised in a subsequent rights issue, which has just been completed. The firm will use the capital to a achieve its long-term objectives of 10,000 wholesales, £2 billion of revenue and £500m adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25.