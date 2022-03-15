BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley posts record financial results
UP NEXT
2022 Ford Focus orders halted due to parts shortage

Bentley posts record financial results

Luxury British firm nearly doubled its operating profit in 2021 following best-ever sales
News
2 mins read
15 March 2022

Bentley’s financial performance in 2021 was its best to date, despite a year blighted by a “backdrop of economic uncertainty”.  

The British luxury firm posted operating profits of £325 million, almost double its previous record from 2015. The car maker previously confirmed a record number of sales for 2021, selling a total of 14,659 vehicles - an increase of 3453 year on year.

Bentley’s turnover was £2.28 billion, while the average revenue per car sold increased by 8% year on year.  

Related articles

“These results were achieved against a continued backdrop of economic uncertainty, said chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark. “They represent a major achievement for everybody involved at Bentley Motors, as we push forward with our Beyond100 programme to reinvent our entire product range in the build-up to carbon-neutrality by 2030.” 

The firm said success in new markets with models like the Bentley Bentayga was key to its 2021 performance. It has also claimed its order bank is at record levels at the start of 2022. 

“Brand strength has been key to Bentley’s financial performance in 2021, with new models such as Bentayga Hybrid helping to drive profit to a record €389 million,” said Jan-Henrik Lafrentz, a board member for Bentley’s finance and IT division. 

“Increasing demand for our hybridised models, supported by €3 billion of sustainable investment in our Crewe factory, will ensure we remain the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility.” 

Car Review
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
Read our full road test review
Read more

Bentley is currently two years into its Beyond100 strategy, with the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. As part of a £2.5 billion, 10-year investment programme, the firm will introduce a new electric car each year for five years before 2030 with the aim of electrifying each model in the Bentley range. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

The big-in-every-way Bentley SUV lands. We assess the impact of this most luxurious of luxury SUVs, which has few direct rivals with which to compare

Read our review
Back to top

The first model expected to join the marque’s line-up will be a high-riding saloon underpinned by a new, Audi-developed luxury car platform, which will be used by several new models. Bentley will move away from internal combustion power altogether from 2030.

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2017
£95,950
40,706miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2017
£98,890
39,897miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2018
£100,000
33,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2017
£104,950
17,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2017
£105,000
23,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2017
£105,000
36,890miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2019
£109,950
39,395miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2018
£109,950
25,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2017
£109,980
25,497miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

View all latest drives