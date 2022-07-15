Aston Martin reveals huge £653m investment plan

British firm Aston Martin has announced plans to raise £653m in equity capital as it seeks to lower its debt and secure its long-term future.

First revealed by Autocar, the funding is set to include a £78m deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in exchange for a 16.7% shareholding and up to two non-executive director seats on its board. PIF is already a shareholder in McLaren. A further £575m will be raised through a rights issue, which is expected to be undertaken this autumn.

“Today’s announcement marks the latest success in the evolution of Aston Martin, the restoration of the business and balance sheet we inherited, and the acceleration of our long-term growth potential.," said Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

"Overall, this is a game-changing event for Aston Martin, supporting the delivery of our strategic plans and accelerating our long-term growth potential. It transforms our balance sheet, liquidity and cashflow profile and provides greater clarity on our pathway to become sustainably free cash flow positive and create significant shareholder value.”

In total, executive chairman Stroll's Yew Tree investment group, Mercedes-Benz and the new Saudi consortium are said to be investing around £335m in the firm, with a further £318m being raised through the public share issue.

As a result of the rights issue diluting its stake, majority owner Yew Tree's 22% holding in Aston Martin will fall to 18.3%. However, it has pledged to buy a further £105.3m stake in the firm as part of the new rights issue to increase its holding again.

Likewise, Mercedes's 11.7% holding will fall to 9.7%. However, it will invest a further £56m in the stock issue to increase its share again. The trading statement issued by Aston Martin this morning also confirms that the first fully electric Aston Martin, due to launch in 2025, is likely to utilise a Mercedes platform and technology, and that the partnership is likely to yield further EVs as the firm moves towards an all-electric future for its mainstream vehicles by 2030.

Aston Martin also revealed that it rejected a proposed investment package from a group called Atlas Consortium, led by car maker Geely and InvestIndustrial Group Holdings – which owns British sports car firm Morgan – totalling up to £1.3bn via £203m of investment and £1105m in an underwritten rights issue. The offer was unanimously rejected by Aston Martin's board stating it "markedly overestimated the company's new equity capital requirements, would have been heavily dilutive for existing shareholders and comprised a number of execution obstacles".