CEO Tobias Moers set to leave Aston Martin - breaking news

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers has agreed a split from the company, according to unconfimed reports.

Autocar sources suggest ex-Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa, 76, will replace him. Felisa has been a non-executive director at Aston Martin for the past year. He left Ferrari in 2016 but has remained a close associate of former Ferrari chairman Luca de Montezemolo, himself a long-time ally of Aston Martin's executive chairman and part owner Lawrence Stroll.

Moers is reported to have agreed a separation with the firm today, but when approached by Autocar an Aston Martin spokesperson declined to comment directly.

Its official response read: "Aston Martin will provide a full market update as part of its quarterly announcement in the morning."

The firm is set to reveal its financial performance for the first quarter of 2022 at 7am tomorrow.

It is not clear on what terms Moers leaves Aston Martin, although his future with the firm was reported by Autocar to be in doubt in January.

That report was strenuously denied by Stroll. Responding to Autocar's story four months ago, he said: "I have no idea where that comes from. Tobias is doing a great job. He's staying here. He's the perfect partner for me."

During Moers's near two-year tenure at Aston Martin a significant number of high-profile and highly-regarded personnel have left the marque. These include chief special operations officer David King, chief executive for vehicle attributes Matt Becker, director of Q operations Simon Lane, global president of UK and South Africa Phil Eaglesfield, general manager Carl Elston, supply chain director Kris Elston, new model quality director Stuart Jeff, head of product strategy and planning Mark Wallace and chief marketing officer Peter Freedman.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.