Analysis: Will Johnson Matthey's hydrogen gamble pay off?

Johnson Matthey makes just three of the 1000 parts in a hydrogen fuel cell but they're worth 20% of the fuel cell's value
Fuel cell uptake may be accelerated by especially heavy vehicles for which batteries won't work
Scarcity of hydrogen filling stations means batteries have so far been more popular
The Toyota Mirai is one of a select few fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) available in the UK
