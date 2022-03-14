New National Highways team aims to put environment first

National Highways is focusing more on the environment than ever before with the launch of a dedicated environmental division, according to Stephen Elderkin, who was at the start of the year appointed as director of environmental sustainability at the organisation.

Elderkin is well aware of the need for roads, but that they must sit within a wider environmental framework. “There is no question that roads are part of the future of the UK’s transport system and will continue to cater for the vast majority of passenger miles and freight movements. But what is really critical is that we are able to meet that demand in a sustainable way,” he told Autocar in an exclusive interview.

Elderkin heads up a team – that will grow to around 50 people – that is “aligning and coordinating the environmental work that is going on” within the business.

“One of the things that will be a measure of success will be National Highways seeing the environment as an integral part of our deliverables,” he added. “There has always been an importance placed on the environment and I don’t want to discredit the work that has been carried out historically, but I think this is a step on and up in terms of the resourcing and priority going forwards.”

Prior to taking on the new role, Elderkin – who has been driving an EV for three years - led the team that was responsible for the £1bn A12 upgrade scheme. Before he joined National Highways, he worked at the Department of Energy and Climate Change and Defra, with roles including leading the Government analysis for the Climate Change Act, carbon budgets and energy efficiency policies.

The creation of the team comes after National Highways – which receives five-yearly funding settlements from the central government – last summer released a report outlining a strategy to reduce emissions in the future. As part of the plan, it wants its own operational emissions (for instance, from road lighting, signage and its vehicle fleet) to be net-zero by 2030, road construction and maintenance to be net-zero a decade later, and for all road user emissions to be net-zero by 2050.

“Reducing our corporate footprint is challenging, but achievable and I think we can learn lots from others,” Elderkin said of the first deadline.

However, the other milestone dates may be harder to achieve. “Road user carbon is not something we can deliver alone – we need to be an active and collaborative contributor to get charging infrastructure right.”

“We need to trial and decide on the right technology for low-emission HGVs, and there’s a bit around government policy,” Elderkin said, referring to the ending of new petrol and diesel car sales by 2030.