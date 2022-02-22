BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia to return green energy to grid through charging network
UP NEXT
2022 Formula 1 preview: Alpine unveils all-new car

Kia to return green energy to grid through charging network

Car maker says green energy will be purchased in megawatt-hours through ‘guarantee of origin’ certificates
News
2 mins read
22 February 2022

Kia has partnered with German green energy firm Digital Charging Solutions to counteract the energy used by its electric vehicle charging service. 

The Korean car maker, which has its own charging network in collaboration with Ionity, will determine the electricity used at 300,000 charging points on the continent and ‘flood the grid’ with the equivalent amount of green energy. 

Kia says the energy will be purchased in megawatt-hours (MWhs) through guarantee of origin (GO) certificates. The energy will be supplied from wind power, which will be used to power the charge points and "other electrical items".

Related articles

“By working with GO certificates, we guarantee that 100% of the energy consumed during each charging process is fed back into the power grid as electricity from European wind turbines,” said Digital Charging Solutions CEO Jörg Reimann.

“That makes the demand for green electricity visible on the market and helps to pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Kia hopes its green energy purchase will allow customers to charge an electric car with 100% renewable energy, in line with its Plan S strategy, through which it will make its model range entirely electric by 2035.

“By pushing more green energy into the grid, we can increase the energy mix in favour of more sustainable sources,” said Kia Europe president Jason Jeong.

“In time, we hope to be part of a wider network that can work directly with renewable energy suppliers that offer customers 100% green charging facilities. However, until there's absolutely no grey energy on the grid, this latest action is a firm step in the right direction."

Kia says it has already supplied around 264MWh of charging to UK customers through the Kia Charge service, which it launched in February last year.

Car Review
Kia EV6
1 Kia EV6 2022 road test review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

It's now supported by around 20,500 charge points, or 69% of the UK’s total network. 

Around 23 individual networks are a part of the firm’s network, including Pod Point, BP Pulse, Ionity and Instavolt. 

Used cars for sale

 Kia Ev6 166kw Gt Line 77.4kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£42,495
9,840miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Kia EV6 2022 road test review lead

Kia EV6

Kia steps up its game for the electric era with a distinctive and dynamic family EV

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives