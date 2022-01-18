BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EV Chargers almost as profitable as fuel pumps, says BP
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin DBX variant is "world's most powerful luxury SUV"

EV Chargers almost as profitable as fuel pumps, says BP

EV charging has been seen as a loss-leader in the past, but the tide is beginning to turn
News
2 mins read
18 January 2022

BP's electric vehicle fast chargers will soon be more profitable than fuel pumps, according to the oil giant.

According to reports, the British company expects the switch to happen by 2025 and comes off the back off the firm's recent investment in EV charging, having acquired Chargemaster, now BP Pulse, in 2018. A spokesperson at BP explained that the reason lies in the clamour for more chargers: “Demand has spiked and we’re investing in the infrastructure.”

BP plans to expand its EV charging business in the coming years from 11,000 charging points to 70,000 by 2030 globally, telling Autocar, “We are focusing on putting chargers in China, Europe, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, and we made our first play in the US a few months ago, when we purchased the charging company AMPLY.”

Related articles

At the moment, BP is not disclosing details for the profit/loss from EV charging, but in accounts filed in 2020, the British company reported a gross margin of $3.7 billion (£2.6 billion) for retail fuel sales, despite volumes being 14% lower for the year.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

The firm has committed to investing $2.5 billion (£1.8 billion) per annum in its global infrastructure, including EV charging, by 2030. That represents an uptick from the $1.5 billon (£1.1 billion) that was injected in 2019. 

The majority of BP’s investment has been in DC fast charging infrastructure, defined as more than 50kW. Despite this charge speed not being as fast as the likes of Ionity or the Tesla Supercharger network, it still requires considerable capital investment.

The increasing profitability of chargers marks BP’s shift from oil into greener forms of power like electricity, and with increasing charge speeds, the firm is placing a higher value on customer convenience. “We want to create the fastest, most convenient network globally, putting them on retail sites where you can refuel your ICE car, so you have the convenience element wherever you are. As well as a fast charger to charge your car within five to ten minutes, [customers will also be able to] grab a drink, use our wifi, or anything else they wish to do,” a spokesperson told Autocar.

BP isn’t the only ‘big oil’ firm investing in the charging network, as Shell has also committed to 500,000 global charge points by 2025.

However, the traditional petrol pump is far from dead in BP's mind, as it is continuing to invest in petrol/diesel fuel infrastructure. Spencer Dale, chief economist at BP, explained in 2016, “global oil demand is projected to grow by 20 millions of barrels per day over the next 20 years, driven by increasing prosperity in fast-growing Asian economies.” Dale foresees EVs having an impact on oil demand, “but not a game-changing one.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

 

 

 

 

Used cars for sale

 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£38,999
16,306miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£39,989
9,958miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£42,500
11,488miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd 4dr Auto
2019
£45,599
17,928miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Performance Awd 4dr [performance Upgrade] Auto
2019
£47,999
23,299miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd 4dr Auto
2020
£49,990
10,300miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd 4dr Auto
2020
£50,990
8,606miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Performance Awd 4dr [performance Upgrade] Auto
2019
£50,995
12,331miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd 4dr Auto
2021
£51,990
9,623miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives