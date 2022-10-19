BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Envision to build new US battery factory for BMW SUVs
UP NEXT
Dacia considering new model line on CMF platform

Envision to build new US battery factory for BMW SUVs

South Carolina battery factory will supply BMW’s next-generation electric cars built in Spartanburg
charlie_martin_headshot
News
3 mins read
19 October 2022

BMW has partnered with Chinese battery manufacturer Envision AESC to secure cells for its next generation of US-built 'X' electric SUVs.

Envision will build a 30GWh facility – sufficient capacity for roughly 300,000 electric vehicles per year – near BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

This site will supply cylindrical battery cells of BMW’s own design – claimed to be 20% more energy-dense than current-generation rectangular units – for BMW’s next-generation EVs by the end of the decade.

Related articles

Joachim Post, BMW board member for the purchasing and supplier network, said: “We're delighted to have found a partner in Envision AESC that will supply our plant in Spartanburg with high-performance battery cells going forward.

“The new round cell specially designed for the electric architecture of our next-generation models will allow us to improve range [and] driving performance and reduce charging time.”

Autocar previously reported that the first car to use the manufacturer’s next-generation platform and cells will be a Tesla Model 3 rival, equivalent to today’s BMW 3 Series saloon, arriving in 2025.

But the Spartanburg plant currently builds the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 SUVs, so batteries built in South Carolina would no doubt be destined for a larger model. A BMW Group spokesperson confirmed this to Autocar Business: "Envision will supply battery cells solely for the future production of fully electric BMW X-models in Spartanburg. Other plants that also produce fully electric cars are supplied by different partners."

BMW recently confirmed a significant expansion of its battery production facilities in Munich, Germany, which presumably will cater to European-built models. 

The spokesperson followed: "Plant Spartanburg plays a critical role in our worldwide production network. It is a cornerstone of the global success of the BMW Group. The home of the BMW X models that are very popular all over the world. Going forward, it will also be a major driver for our electrification strategy."

Envision aims to reduce the environmental impact of the new factory by using solely renewable energy to power the site, assisted by an artificial intelligence-led energy-management system.

All cobalt, lithium and nickel used in its batteries will come from certified mines offering transparency on material-extraction methods and responsible mining practices.

Advertisement

Latest business news

BMW cylindrical battery cell 2022
BMW's cylindrical battery cells are claimed to be 20% more energy-dense than current-generation rectangular units

Envision to build new US battery factory for BMW SUVs

Envision to build new US battery factory for BMW SUVs
Autocar Business Marketing and Communications awards
Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards: meet the judges
Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards: meet the judges
Rolls-Royce factory workers 2022
Rolls-Royce's Goodwood facility employs more than 2000 people
Rolls-Royce to keep Goodwood factory at core of business
Rolls-Royce to keep Goodwood factory at core of business
DS Store Birmingham forecourt
Alfa Romeo and DS will be overseen by a new Premium Brands division
Stellantis UK to cut dealer partners pending review
Stellantis UK to cut dealer partners pending review
jeep avenger paris motor show 04 grill
The Jeep Avenger EV has been designed with Europe in mind
Analysis: Can the Jeep Avenger spur a sales revival?
Analysis: Can the Jeep Avenger spur a sales revival?

View all business news

Back to top

Recycling will also be key: a spokesperson for Envision told Autocar Business that 100% of the company's production materials are handled by local recylers, with no waste going to landfill.

Envision has been on a rapid upward trajectory. Mercedes-Benz inked a deal with the firm earlier this year, prompting a $2 billion investment from the battery firm for a new plant in Kentucky, the US. Opening in 2025, this facility will initially output 30GWh annually – eventually rising to 40GWh – and employ 2000 staff.

Established as a joint venture between Nissan and NEC in 2008, Envision has supplied batteries for roughly 650,000 electric cars – including the Nissan Leaf – to date.

These are produced at Nissan’s site in Sunderland, the UK, in a bespoke 1.9GWh facility, set to be expanded to 11GWh in 2024. The expanded plant will supply batteries for the Leaf’s successor, due the following year, and may eventually scale up to 38GWh.

Envision claims to have had zero “critical” battery malfunctions thus far.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives