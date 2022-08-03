BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW aims to slash factory emissions to offset CO2 of EV production
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Volvo V90

BMW aims to slash factory emissions to offset CO2 of EV production

German firm also targets supply chain as a whole in a bid to reduce overall emissions by 20%

Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here  
Basic
FREE
FREE
Register
  • Access to additional free article
  • Regular newsletters to help you get the facts fast
  • Invitations to free webinars with industry leaders
The information
£33 per month
£396 for 1 year
1st month free
  • Use code FREEMONTH33 for £33 off your first monthly or annual payment
  • Unlimited access to industry News
  • Daily Emails to help you get to the facts fast
  • All The Information Opinion pieces written by our expert journalists
Best deal
The Knowledge
£66 per month
£792 for 1 year
1st month free
  • Use code FREEMONTH66 for £66 off your first monthly or annual payment
  • The Information subscription
  • plus
  • All The Knowledge Opinion pieces written by our expert journalists
  • Special industry Insight Reports
  • Bonus - exclusive access to Editor Webinars
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact neil.johnston@haymarket.com
  • The Knowledge subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review

View all latest drives