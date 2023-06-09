BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What a battery materials deal with the US would mean for the UK
UP NEXT
Alpine A424_β previews 670bhp entry for Le Mans 2024

What a battery materials deal with the US would mean for the UK

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has hailed negotiations as "giving UK companies stronger access to the US market"
News
3 mins read
9 June 2023

The UK and the US have announced they are working on an agreement to open the US market to UK battery materials. The launch of negotiations was hailed by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak as “giving UK companies stronger access to the US market”, but how significant would this agreement be?

What the UK and US are working on is a “critical minerals agreement” that could enable UK battery materials to enter the US tariff free and qualify as 'local' for US vehicle makers hoping to access the very generous subsidies handed out as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Minerals needed for battery making are defined as cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel. Right now, the refining of these is concentrated in China and one of US president Joe Biden’s aims with the IRA is to reduce his country’s dependence on its Asian rival while simultaneously building up a strong home-grown electric vehicle industry. 

Related articles

The US recognises that doing this is going to be a slow process, and so it is inking agreements with friendly countries to establish a supply chain that bypasses and possibly even rivals China’s.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives