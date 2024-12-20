Many car makers found ramping up EV sales to meet the UK government’s 22% target a struggle, especially those with a more volume bent.

But they’re a resourceful bunch, and those with EVs to sell rose to the challenge.

Traditional premium brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo definitely found it easier, thanks to their more wealthy corporate customer bases, while MG continued to satisfy budget buyers with its Chinese-built cars.

Next year should be easier, with cheaper EVs like the Vauxhall Frontera coming to the fore, but for many 2024 was a year to write off financially – at least on the EV side – as discounts, needed to entice customers and quash wider scepticism, eroded profits.