Polestar has urged the European Commission (EC) not to roll back on its commitment to ban the sale of non-electric cars by 2035 ahead of crunch talks this Friday.

Automotive industry leaders will meet EC president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to try to secure a relaxation of the CO2 rules, and only Polestar and sibling Volvo have taken the opposite view to keep the status quo.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said discussions on going all-electric had been completed and the decision already made, and reversing that was now "completely the wrong way" to go about things, particularly so given that even those looking to have the ban relaxed agreed "the future of mobility is without emissions".