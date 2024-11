The UK government will today announce a consultation on the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate after backlash from car makers, according to reports.

The law states that car makers must achieve an EV sales mix of 22% in 2024 (rising incrementally each year to 80% by 2030) or face heavy fines for every non-electric car sold over the threshold.

However, EV sales are forecasted to achieve only an 18.5%