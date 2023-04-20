BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EV battery range boost claim from new WAE tech arm
UP NEXT
Orders to open for battery-electric Range Rover later this year

EV battery range boost claim from new WAE tech arm

New technology spin-off Elysia aims to more accurately judge battery health, unlocking extra performance
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
20 April 2023

WAE has launched a new battery technology spin-off, dubbed Elysia, whose proprietary software package is claimed to substantially boost the range and performance of any electric car.

According to technical lead Tim Engstrom, the goal of Elysia is “understanding [battery] health in a multidimensional way” so that the firm can “unlock the maximum performance through life as that battery degrades”.

Its software package is divided into two forks: the Embedded solution, which runs on the battery hardware, and a Cloud platform, providing fleet-wide data insights.

Related articles

The Embedded software provides manufacturers with six bespoke algorithms that are claimed to provide a more accurate picture of a battery’s state of charge.

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives