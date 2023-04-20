EV battery range boost claim from new WAE tech arm

WAE has launched a new battery technology spin-off, dubbed Elysia, whose proprietary software package is claimed to substantially boost the range and performance of any electric car.

According to technical lead Tim Engstrom, the goal of Elysia is “understanding [battery] health in a multidimensional way” so that the firm can “unlock the maximum performance through life as that battery degrades”.

Its software package is divided into two forks: the Embedded solution, which runs on the battery hardware, and a Cloud platform, providing fleet-wide data insights.

The Embedded software provides manufacturers with six bespoke algorithms that are claimed to provide a more accurate picture of a battery’s state of charge.