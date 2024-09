Electric vehicles’ share of the new car market in Europe fell dramatically in August, according to the latest data from industry body ACEA.

A total of 643,637 new cars were registered across Europe last month, down by 18.3% compared with August 2023.

Of these, 14.4% (92,627) were electric, a fall from the 21% (165,204) recorded a year ago.

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid sales fell from 7.4%