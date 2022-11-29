Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Listen to Episode 1 now

The Autocar Business Editors Briefing is a new webcast series in which the editorial team rounds up and discusses the most significant changes and developments throughout the automotive industry.

Each episode will be made available exclusively to subscribers via the Autocar Business homepage and through our regular newsletters, giving you the chance to listen on the move or while you work.

Join editor Mark Tisshaw, editor-in-chief Steve Cropley, editorial director Jim Holder and news editor Felix Page for critical analysis and insightful reaction on a wide range of industry issues. In this episode, we consider a raft of burning questions: Will self-driving cars ever reach dealerships? Is Alfa Romeo's crucial reinvention on track? And just what will it take to keep the UK car industry afloat?

Listen now: