BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live
UP NEXT
Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 'home-theatre' cinema mode

Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live

The team discusses Jaguar's new boss and ponders the future of affordable, small cars
Autocar
News
1 min read
21 December 2022

In the latest episode of the Autocar Business Editors Briefing, the team reacts to the news that Jaguar has appointed a new managing director, Philip Koehn.

An engineering expert, he was a key influence on Rolls-Royce's bespoke 'Architecture of Luxury' platform. Is he the right person to execute former CEO Thierry Bolloré's ambitious 'Reimagine' plan to reinvent Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand?

We also mull the demise of the Ford Fiesta and what it means for the company – as well as for affordable mobility, as electrification driven by ambitious emissions targets pushes companies away from combustion-engined vehicles.

Listen to episode two below, or catch up first with episode one here.

Advertisement

Latest business news

0 ac business header 1

Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live

Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live
Ford Mustang Mach E GT with Ford Mustang Dark Horse front quarter static
ICE cars such as the Mustang (right) will remain in the brand's line-up only until 2030
Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe
Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe
lawrence stroll
Lawrence Stroll has been executive chairman of Aston Martin since 2022
Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover
Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover
Cadillac Lyriq production line China 2022
Cadillac Lyriq production by the end of 2022 is expected to be 85% lower than the original target of 10,000 units
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
Robert Forrester CEO Vertu Motors
"The integration process will commence immediately," said Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives