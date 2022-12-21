Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live

In the latest episode of the Autocar Business Editors Briefing, the team reacts to the news that Jaguar has appointed a new managing director, Philip Koehn.

An engineering expert, he was a key influence on Rolls-Royce's bespoke 'Architecture of Luxury' platform. Is he the right person to execute former CEO Thierry Bolloré's ambitious 'Reimagine' plan to reinvent Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand?

We also mull the demise of the Ford Fiesta and what it means for the company – as well as for affordable mobility, as electrification driven by ambitious emissions targets pushes companies away from combustion-engined vehicles.

Listen to episode two below, or catch up first with episode one here.