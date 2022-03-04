BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Registrations grow 15% as SMMT calls for VAT fairness
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mini Countryman PHEV to be firm's most powerful car

Registrations grow 15% as SMMT calls for VAT fairness

Total of 58,994 new cars were sold in the UK in February, with battery-electric vehicles taking a 17.1% market share
News
2 mins read
4 March 2022

New-car registrations in the UK rose by 15% year on year in February, with the industry showing signs of recovery following a positive start to 2022.

The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 58,994 cars were sold last month – significantly more than in the previous year, which was severely impacted by pandemic-related measures.

However, the SMMT said the positive performance for the month is still down 25.9% compared with pre-pandemic levels, due to impacts of the global shortage of semiconductors. In February 2020, 79,594 cars were sold.

Related articles

Most of the growth came from private buyers, who accounted for a 30% rise year on year. Meanwhile, large fleet registrations grew a slow 2%, which the SMMT has attributed to “a supply-constrained market”. 

Growth also continued for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), which took a 17.% market share to 10,417 for the month. 

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models took a 7.9% share, with a total of 4677 units, while 6883 regular hybrid vehicles were sold. Overall, electrified models accounted for a third of all new cars. 

Despite the growth, the SMMT noted February is usually a particularly quiet month for car sales, because of the March numberplate change. 

“Despite February’s traditional low registration numbers, consumers are switching to EVs in ever-increasing numbers. More than ever, infrastructure investment needs to accelerate to match this growth,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

Hawes also called for additional support for customers, with rising energy prices and the end of the EV home-charge scheme this April. 

The SMMT has also called for VAT on electricity used at public chargers to be cut to match the level seen when charging from home. Last month, it called for a regulated EV charger mandate

“Government must use its upcoming Spring statement to enable this transition, continuing support for home and workplace charging, boosting public charge-point rollout to tackle charging anxiety and, given the massive increase in energy prices, reducing VAT on public charging points," it said. "This will energise both consumer and business confidence and accelerate our switch to zero emission mobility.”

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,501
54,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2015
£4,799
50,643miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,799
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
36,655miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
62,128miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,980
40,871miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2017
£4,990
77,042miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,995
73,773miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,995
51,327miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

View all latest drives